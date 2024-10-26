As India commemorates the valiant soldiers who resisted Chinese aggression in October 1962, the IAF-UWM Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally has arrived in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The rally, having covered an impressive 6,500 kilometers, continues to Tawang, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will welcome the Air and Army warriors and ceremoniously flag down the rally on October 30th. The event will also see the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and other dignitaries.

The IAF-UWM rally team comprises senior officers from both the Indian Air Force and the Army, including two Everest summiteers. Their journey will take them to Jaswant Garh, a place steeped in history, formerly known as the Nuranang battlefield. Here, the team will pay tribute to Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat of the 4th Garhwal Rifles, whose heroism during the 1962 conflict earned him the Maha Vir Chakra. Revered as a legendary figure, Jaswant Singh is honored by the Army, which continues to maintain his uniform, grant leave in his name, and uphold a temple dedicated to him, as if he were still among the living.

Upon reaching Tawang, the rally participants will be warmly received at the renowned Tawang Monastery, where a special felicitation ceremony will take place. The Defence Minister will flag off the rally's conclusion at 4 p.m. on October 30th at Tawang’s Advanced Landing Ground (ALG), while also inaugurating a museum dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who played a pivotal role in the defense of Tawang during the 1962 conflict.

The closing ceremony is expected to be attended by key figures, including Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, adding to the event's significance in honoring the bravery and legacy of India’s military heroes.