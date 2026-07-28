IAS officer Hage Mamu takes charge as Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner

IAS officer Hage Mamu has assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh, succeeding Lobsang Tsering, who has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai.

A 2017-batch IAS officer, Hage Mamu previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of West Siang from September 2023 to August 2025. She was later selected for the prestigious Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme, a Fulbright exchange initiative funded by the United States Department of State.

Hage Mamu is the first direct-recruit IAS officer from the Apatani community and only the second person from Arunachal Pradesh to be selected for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship.

She holds a Bachelor's degree with Honours and a Master's degree in Psychology. Officers and staff of the Papum Pare district administration welcomed her on assuming office.