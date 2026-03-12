IAS Officer Himanshu Nigam suspended over alleged land acquisition irregularities in Arunachal

The Government of India has suspended IAS officer Himanshu Nigam with immediate effect over alleged irregularities and financial improprieties in the land acquisition process for the Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway project in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 17, 2025, disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Nigam, a 2021-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng at the time of the alleged irregularities. The allegations relate to the land acquisition process and payment of compensation for the Lada–Sarli Frontier Highway project under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The order states that the Government of India, acting in the name of the President, exercised powers under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 to place the officer under suspension.

During the suspension period, Nigam’s headquarters will remain in Arunachal Pradesh, and he will not be allowed to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

The order further states that the officer will be entitled to a subsistence allowance equivalent to the leave salary admissible on half-pay leave along with dearness allowance, subject to certification that he is not engaged in any other employment, profession, or business during the suspension period.

The order was issued by Rakesh Kulfar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India, in the name of the President.

