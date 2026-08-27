ICAR-VPKAS, KVK Tawang promote improved finger Millet technologies across district

ICAR–Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (ICAR-VPKAS), Almora, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, organised a series of field days, farmer-scientist interactions, frontline demonstrations and demonstrations of the Vivek Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler across Tawang district from August 17 to 26.

The outreach programme, conducted under the ICAR-VPKAS North-Eastern Hill Programme, focused on disseminating improved finger millet cultivation technologies and encouraging their wider adoption among farmers.

During the programmes, scientists and KVK personnel interacted with farmers on improved cultivation practices, varietal performance, seed production and exchange, crop management, harvesting and post-harvest processing. Farmers also shared their experiences, cultivation challenges and preferences regarding millet varieties.

Particular attention was given to the improved finger millet variety VL Mandua 376, which participating farmers found promising compared with traditional local cultivars. The variety demonstrated healthy crop growth, effective tillering, well-filled panicles and bold grains under field conditions.

One of its key advantages is its shorter crop duration, with the variety maturing around 25 to 35 days earlier than traditional cultivars while producing higher grain yields. Scientists highlighted that its early maturity could be particularly beneficial in Tawang by reducing the period during which standing crops need protection from wild animals, thereby saving farmers time and labour.

The outreach began at Kyidphel on August 17 with a farmer-scientist interaction attended by 23 farmers. A Finger Millet Field Day was subsequently organised at Baghar village under Lungla block on August 18, with 39 farmers participating. On the same day, the Vivek Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler was demonstrated at Phomang before 30 farmers.

Further farmer-scientist interactions and machinery demonstrations were held at Namtsering, Dongmareng and Bletteng, involving 34, 20 and 48 farmers respectively. Field days and interactions were also conducted at Gongkhar, Gyamdong, Grengkhar, Khyed, Bomja, Bongleng, Sherbang and Ruikhar.

The Vivek Millet Thresher-cum-Pearler also drew considerable interest from farmers. Scientists explained its potential to reduce the labour and physical effort involved in traditional millet threshing and processing.

The field-level demonstrations allowed farmers to directly observe improved varieties and agricultural technologies while discussing their experiences with scientists. The interactions also helped researchers identify local production constraints, existing cultivation practices and farmers' technological requirements.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Kamini Bisht, Dr C.K. Singh, Dr R.P. Meena and Dr M.S. Bhinda.

The initiative is part of the continuing efforts of ICAR-VPKAS, Almora, and KVK Tawang to strengthen agricultural technology dissemination, improve millet productivity and promote the wider adoption of improved finger millet varieties and related technologies across the North-Eastern Hill Region.