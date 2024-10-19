In a thrilling second match of the Arunachal Test Championship, Itanagar Cricket Club (ICC) secured a thrilling two-wicket victory over Cricket Association of Papum Pare (CAP). The match, which saw several momentum shifts, ultimately showcased ICC's resilience as they chased down a modest target of 78 runs on Day 2, overcoming significant pressure from CAP's bowlers.

Resuming the day with CAP struggling at 103/9, ICC swiftly wrapped up their innings as the final wicket fell after just eight additional runs, setting the target at 78. Despite the seemingly straightforward run chase, ICC's pursuit got off to a disastrous start, losing two wickets without a run on the board. With early setbacks and outstanding bowling from CAP’s Likha Sonia and Lalit Deva, ICC's batsmen found themselves in deep trouble at 28/6.

The pressure mounted as Sonia’s four-wicket haul (9.4-3-31-4) and Deva's disciplined spells (3-1-7-2) exploited the weaknesses in ICC’s batting lineup, resulting in poor shot selection and stunted partnerships. Hopes of a quick victory faded as CAP smelled an upset win, with ICC's simple target turning into an uphill battle.

However, the crucial seventh-wicket stand between Chandan Kumar Singh and Ankit Gupta injected life back into the chase. Their partnership added a vital 35 runs, pushing ICC closer to the target before both fell in quick succession, leaving the score at 68/8 and CAP on the verge of an improbable win. It took a composed performance from ICC's lower-order batsmen to reach the target of 79 runs, sealing the match by two wickets and securing their second victory in the championship.

Chandan Kumar Singh’s all-round brilliance earned him the Man of the Match award. He was instrumental in ICC's victory, scoring a gritty 23 off 73 balls and taking five wickets across both innings. His efforts, alongside Ankit Gupta’s valuable 20 runs, proved decisive in the low-scoring thriller.

Earlier in the match, CAP’s first innings had ended at 86, with Akhilesh Sahani (28) and Tsering Tashi (20*) making notable contributions. Chandan's four-wicket haul and Darge Bagra’s three wickets (8-3-28-3) restricted CAP to a modest total. In response, ICC posted 120, thanks to Chubing Chege’s 46 and Gibson Cheda’s 27. CAP's Tsering Tashi led the bowling attack with four wickets (6.5-2-20-4).

CAP's second innings was propped up by Akhilesh Sahani’s 45, but ICC's bowlers, including Yowa Topu and Rakesh Kumar, kept the pressure on. CAP could only manage 111 runs, setting up a target of 78 that ICC eventually chased down, albeit with significant challenges.

With this victory, ICC maintained their position at the top of the points table, having won both matches in the series. The final match between CAP and Changlang Cricket (CC) will be played from October 20-21, though the outcome will not affect ICC’s championship lead.

During the post-match presentation, ICC President and Tournament Chairman Shri Suraj Tayam commended the players and umpires for an engaging contest. He congratulated Chandan Kumar Singh for his match-winning performance and felicitated senior player Akhilesh Sahani for securing a contract with an English county club. Shri Tayam praised Sahani's dedication and expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the state team despite consistent performances in club cricket and BCCI tournaments. He wished him success in his upcoming stint in England.