Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed growing protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, emphasizing that misinformation is fueling opposition to what he described as a project of national importance.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving program for Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Khandu clarified that the project is not merely about hydropower generation but aims to safeguard the Siang River and its surrounding ecosystem.

Khandu assured that the government respects public concerns and is committed to transparency. "If you don’t want a dam, if you don’t want a hydropower project, there won’t be. Chapter closed," he stated firmly.

However, he pointed out that the project’s primary objective is to mitigate potential ecological and geopolitical threats posed by China's planned 60,000 MW hydropower project upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo.

The Chief Minister explained that China's project could significantly reduce the Siang River's water flow during winters and create devastating floods if water is released abruptly.

"The Siang multipurpose project aims to maintain the river's natural flow and protect against such scenarios," Khandu said.



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He dismissed allegations of forced implementation, emphasizing that public consultation and consent are paramount.

"We are a democratic country. No project will be forcibly imposed on the people," he said, urging communities to seek clarity from the committee led by senior Adi leader Tamio Taga.

While addressing concerns about the project's scale and impact, Khandu highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's potential to generate 50% of India's hydropower. He noted that power projects could generate significant revenue for the state but reiterated that the exact specifications of the Siang project would only be known after survey and investigation stages, followed by public hearings.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new Circuit House and Hospital building in Boleng, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and several state ministers and MLAs.

Khandu’s remarks come amid ongoing protests in the Siang district, where villagers fear displacement and environmental degradation. The state government has called for patience and dialogue, promising a meticulous approach before any project execution.