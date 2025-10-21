IFCSAP urges Arunachal Home Minister for immediate implementation of APFRA Act 1978

A delegation from the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) met with Home Minister Mama Natung, who also heads the Department of Indigenous Affairs and Water Supply, urging the immediate implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978 (APFRA).



The delegation was led by IFCSAP President Emi Rumi and General Secretary Maya Murtem, along with Youth Wing President Radh Taba and Secretary Rikar Dini.



They submitted a memorandum pressing for the enforcement of the Act to safeguard the state’s indigenous faith, culture, and tribal identity.



The organization emphasized that the protection of Arunachal’s tribal heritage is becoming increasingly urgent amid external influences and rising concerns over cultural erosion.



IFCSAP reiterated its commitment to preserving the indigenous belief systems that form the foundation of the state’s social and cultural fabric.