IIT Delhi to support development of Arunachal’s Keyi Panyor under Mission Plan 2040

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Keyi Panyor Mission Plan 2040 (KPMP 2040) to establish a dedicated Centre of Excellence at its campus, aimed at supporting the long-term sustainable development of Arunachal Pradesh’s newest districts.

The LoI was signed at IIT Delhi on September 18 by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung and IIT Delhi Corporate Affairs Dean Prof Jayant Jain, laying the foundation for joint research, technical cooperation and policy support for Keyi Panyor.

Speaking at IIT Delhi’s CSR Conclave 2026, Tatung outlined the district’s ambition to develop as a “Biohappy District” — an eco-centric development model focused on improving livelihoods and public services while protecting forests, water sources and indigenous ways of life.

He also highlighted the Comprehensive Action Plan for Education (CAPE), which places teachers at the centre of community-led development.

Addressing representatives of major public sector enterprises, including DMRC, GAIL, IOCL, NTPC and Konkan Railway, Tatung invited corporate leaders to extend CSR, technical and knowledge-based support to the district.

During their visit, the three-member KPMP delegation, including CEO Vijayan MJ and Director Dr Mini Kochumbron, held discussions with senior IIT Delhi faculty and visited research facilities focused on healthcare, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, robotics and early-warning systems.

The delegation also explored potential collaborations with IIT Delhi’s Centre for Rural Development and Technology in areas including springshed protection, agroecology, waste management and rural technologies suited to Arunachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain.

The proposed Centre of Excellence is expected to provide a platform for sustained academic and technical collaboration between IIT Delhi and Keyi Panyor as the district works towards its Mission Plan 2040.