Arunachal: Major crackdown on illegal liquor in Bordumsa; large haul seized in surprise raid

A surprise raid targeting illegal liquor trade was conducted along highway-side hotels and ferry ghats in Arunachal's Bordumsa area on the evening of July 31.

The joint operation, carried out from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, was led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bordumsa, the Inspector of Tax & Excise, and SI M. Yomcha along with his police team.

The enforcement team seized 167 bottles of beer, 5 bottles of Breezer, and 4 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The action was part of an ongoing initiative to clamp down on unauthorized liquor sales in the region.

Officials said the raid was aimed at enforcing excise laws and safeguarding public health, especially in light of growing concerns over illicit alcohol distribution along transport routes and near public gathering spots.

Authorities affirmed that similar drives will continue in the coming days and warned that strict action will be taken against offenders.

The public has been urged to cooperate and report any suspicious activity related to the sale of illegal liquor.