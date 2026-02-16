ILP enforcement drive flags migrant workers without valid documents in Arunachal's Changlang

An Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement drive was conducted at Rangrinkan Entry Gate and several locations across Changlang headquarters on February 16, as authorities stepped up checks on the movement of migrant workers into the district.

The operation, led by the district administration, focused on ensuring compliance with ILP regulations under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. Officials carried out detailed verification of documents of individuals entering through the Rangrinkan Entry Gate, a key access point to the district.

According to officials, the drive aimed to identify persons entering without valid ILP documents and to prevent unauthorised stay. Authorities said strict enforcement was necessary to maintain law and order amid ongoing development activities that have increased the demand for labour.

Inspections were also conducted at multiple sites within Changlang headquarters, particularly in areas witnessing large-scale construction and commercial projects. These zones, which employ substantial numbers of migrant workers, were identified as priority areas for monitoring.

Several individuals were found to be without valid permits during the checks. Action was initiated against the defaulters under the relevant provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

District authorities indicated that similar enforcement drives will continue to ensure adherence to ILP norms and regulate the entry and stay of non-residents in the district.