In a significant step towards accelerating urban development in Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang, along with Urban Development & Urban Local Bodies (UD&ULB) Minister Balo Raja, met Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday, March 21.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Union Minister of various ongoing developmental activities under the ministry’s purview and discussed key issues concerning urban infrastructure, housing, and sanitation in Arunachal Pradesh. They highlighted the challenges faced by the state in urban planning and sought the central government's assistance in strengthening municipal governance, solid waste management, and road infrastructure in the capital city, Itanagar, and other urban areas.

Mayor Tamme Phassang briefed the Union Minister on multiple development projects currently underway within IMC and emphasized the need for continued financial and technical support from the ministry. He requested comprehensive assistance for the overall growth and modernization of Itanagar, including better drainage systems, smart city initiatives, and improved urban connectivity.

After an in-depth discussion, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured the delegation of full support from the central government. He assured to extend all possible assistance to Arunachal Pradesh for its urban development needs and encouraged the state government to actively collaborate with the ministry for better implementation of urban policies.

Earlier, Mayor Phassang and Minister Raja also held discussions with Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, S.P. Singh, and Joint Director Sri Dillion. The meeting focused on expediting pending projects and ensuring smoother coordination between the state and central governments.