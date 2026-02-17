IMC mayor Likha Nari Tadar meets Arunachal Pradesh governor to discuss city development

The Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Likha Nari Tadar, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik, at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar.

Representing Ward No. 16, the Mayor shared her vision for the city’s development and discussed the challenges in improving civic amenities and strengthening urban governance.

The Governor advised the Mayor to actively motivate citizens and corporators to participate in cleanliness drives, cultivate a strong sense of civic responsibility, and encourage public ownership of municipal initiatives. He emphasised the need to promptly address public grievances and ensure transparency and accountability in the delivery of municipal services to build trust between the civic body and residents.

Highlighting the importance of coordination, he further advised close collaboration with municipal departments, contractors, and other government agencies. He stressed the need for strict monitoring of sanitation, waste management, water supply, and road maintenance projects to ensure timely and efficient implementation.

The Governor also exhorted the Mayor to set clear priorities for urban development and sanitation, promote long-term planning, and keep cleanliness and civic infrastructure at the core of the city’s agenda.