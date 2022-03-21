A team of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) driven by Leader Tame Phassang on Sunday cleared out for Goa to visit the Solid Waste Management Plants as per its Capacity Building Tour Program.

Mayor Tame Phassang informed that During the two-day Capacity Building Tour Program from March 21 to March 22, the group will visit North Goa-Municipal Solid Waste Management Plant and South Goa Municipal Waste Management Plant, as well as too hold meetings with the authorities related to the innovation to oversee solid waste.

He moreover included that the Solid Waste Management Plant of Goa is one of the finest systems within the nation.

Mayor added that the populace of Goa is nearly equal to Arunachal and the per day waste is also equal, so to memorize around the management and technology team has chosen to visit plants on the invitation of the authorities from the Goa Municipal Corporation.

He also mentioned, "The SWMP of the IMC is in the process, so they have decided to visit and get first-hand data about the modalities and technology, it is the public who can offer help to keep the city clean. Unless they take the obligation, it'll be troublesome to bring changes."

The Mayor further informed that soon the IMC is going to present more technology for cleanliness like Street Sweeping vehicles, for which demand has been already put to purchase the vehicles.

Besides the Chairman, six corporators, IMC Commissioner Likha Teji, and other authorities have gone within the Capacity Building Tour Programme.