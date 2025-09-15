IMD forecasts decline in rainfall across Arunachal from September 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual decline in rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh starting Tuesday, September 16, bringing relief after several days of heavy downpours across the state.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the meteorological centre in Itanagar on Monday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy showers are still expected at isolated locations, particularly in Anjaw, East Kameng, West Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious against waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and minor landslides.

By Wednesday, rainfall activity is expected to weaken further, though isolated areas may still witness thunderstorms with heavy rain. Weather conditions are projected to improve significantly from Thursday, with no major warnings in place.