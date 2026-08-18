IMD forecasts heavy rain in several parts of Arunachal from August 19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh from Wednesday, August 19.

According to the weather forecast, districts likely to experience heavy rain include Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding, among others.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled across the state on Thursday, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in several areas.

The IMD has placed several districts across the western, central and eastern regions of Arunachal Pradesh under watch. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in some areas, the weather agency said.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to remain alert as heavy rainfall may lead to temporary waterlogging, reduced visibility and disruptions in road connectivity, particularly in vulnerable and hilly areas.