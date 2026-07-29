IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh over next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next two days, urging residents and authorities to remain on alert amid the ongoing flood and landslide situation in the state.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai and Longding districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall (6 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Thursday and Friday, July 30 and July 31, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places in Papum Pare district during the same period. The district is expected to continue receiving intense rainfall on Friday and Saturday, raising concerns over localized flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, Lower Subansiri, Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit districts are likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated locations on Friday and Saturday.

The weather department has advised residents, commuters and district authorities to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant as the adverse weather could trigger flash floods, landslides and damage to infrastructure.

The warning comes as Arunachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the impact of the monsoon. According to official figures, floods and landslides have so far claimed seven lives, injured 29 people, and affected 1,49,392 people across the state.

The monsoon has impacted all 27 districts, affecting 343 administrative circles and 594 villages.

Officials said the state has suffered extensive damage to public infrastructure since the onset of the monsoon. A total of 198 roads, 38 bridges, 30 culverts, 265 water supply schemes, 156 power lines, 239 electric poles, 63 government buildings, 24 schools, 46 fish ponds, 21 retaining walls and 16 flood protection walls have been damaged.

The disaster has also affected agriculture, with 733.66 hectares of crop area—including 419 hectares of horticulture plantations and 314.66 hectares of agricultural land—reported damaged. Additionally, 1,010 hectares of forest area have been impacted by the ongoing monsoon.