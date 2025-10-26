IMD forecasts moderate rain and thunderstorms in Arunachal on October 29 and 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall and thunderstorms in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh on October 29 and 30, with a gradual intensification of showers expected midweek.

According to the IMD bulletin, Monday’s (October 27) weather is likely to remain dry to partly cloudy, with only light and isolated rain or thundershowers at a few locations. Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday, with largely clear skies and brief spells of rain in isolated pockets. The department clarified that no warnings have been issued for these two days.

However, rainfall activity is expected to intensify from Wednesday, as moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may occur across multiple districts. A ‘Yellow Alert’ (Be Aware) has been issued for regions including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Lower Siang, Lepa Rada, Pakke-Kessang, and Lower Dibang Valley.

The IMD further indicated that widespread rainfall is likely on Thursday, with heavy showers at isolated locations. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected during this period, prompting the department to advise residents to remain cautious and avoid outdoor activities during intense spells.

For Thursday, the rainfall forecast extends to Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Kra Daadi, West Siang, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

The weather department added that a gradual improvement in conditions is likely after Thursday, with rainfall expected to subside across most regions by the weekend.