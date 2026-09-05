IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across Arunachal Pradesh from September 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms at several places in Arunachal Pradesh from Sunday, September 6, with multiple districts likely to experience adverse weather conditions over the next four days.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert during periods of intense weather.

According to the IMD forecast, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms on Sunday.

The weather warning indicates thunderstorms and lightning over several of these districts, while East Kameng, Papum Pare, Changlang and parts of Tirap are likely to receive heavier rainfall.

On Monday, Tawang, Kamle, Lepa Rada, Namsai, Tirap and Longding are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms.

The forecast indicates thunderstorm activity over Tawang and Kamle, while Lepa Rada, Namsai and the eastern districts remain under weather alert.

On Tuesday, Kurung Kumey, Lepa Rada, Tirap and Longding are likely to be affected by rain and thunderstorms, with thunderstorm and lightning activity forecast in these areas.

The adverse weather conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday, when Kurung Kumey, Changlang, Tirap and Longding are likely to remain under the weather watch.

The IMD warning map has placed the affected districts under alert/watch, indicating the possibility of disruption due to heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms.

Authorities have advised residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms and remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions, particularly in areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding.