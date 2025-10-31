IMD forecasts widespread rains, thunderstorms across Arunachal from Nov 1

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Arunachal Pradesh starting Saturday, with several districts likely to experience heavy to very heavy showers.

According to the forecast, Tawang, West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, and Anjaw districts are expected to witness particularly intense rainfall on Saturday, prompting preparedness alerts in these regions. Lower Dibang Valley may also see heavy rain and thunderstorm activity in isolated areas, while fairly widespread showers are likely across East Kameng, Papum Pare, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang, West Siang, Lepa Rada, Lower Siang, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, and Dibang Valley.

The IMD has attributed the surge in activity to favourable atmospheric conditions, cautioning that temporary traffic disruptions, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and minor landslides on vulnerable slopes cannot be ruled out, particularly in hilly western and eastern belts.



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Rainfall is expected to persist into Sunday, with thunderstorms and lightning continuing in several districts, although the intensity is likely to ease slightly after the initial heavy phase.

A watch alert has been issued for multiple regions, with residents and travellers advised to stay updated on evolving weather conditions. Authorities have also warned of possible disruptions to power and communication lines due to squally winds and falling branches. Farmers have been urged to take precautions against crop damage and soil erosion in exposed areas.

The IMD expects weather conditions to improve from Monday, with only isolated light rainfall in some pockets as the wet spell begins to taper off. By Tuesday and Wednesday, most parts of the state are likely to experience predominantly dry weather and clearer skies.

The meteorological centre has urged the public to remain cautious and avoid vulnerable zones prone to landslides or waterlogging during peak rainfall hours, while local administrations have been advised to ensure preparedness measures remain in place.