IMD issues safety advisory as heavy rain looms over Arunachal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents of Arunachal Pradesh to remain alert and follow State Disaster Management Authority guidelines as several districts brace for heavy rainfall over the coming days. People have been advised to stay cautious of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and travel disruptions, particularly in hilly and flood-prone areas.

An orange alert has been sounded for West Kameng district on Tuesday, with “very likely” intense showers expected at isolated locations. The IMD has also cautioned farmers to take protective measures for standing crops, while travellers are advised to avoid vulnerable stretches prone to landslides.

According to the latest bulletin, rainfall activity will gradually expand across the state. While scattered to widespread showers are forecast over the next five days, their intensity will vary. Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of East and West Kameng, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, and Lower Siang by September 3, before shifting to districts like Papum Pare, Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Upper Siang on September 4 under a yellow alert.

By September 5, Papum Pare and Longding are likely to see localised heavy downpours, with adjoining districts experiencing fairly widespread moderate showers. The IMD said southern districts such as Changlang and Longding may continue receiving thunderstorms and heavy rain into September 6, while northern areas like Upper Subansiri, Tawang, and Shi-Yomi could see lighter spells.