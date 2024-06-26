The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, predicting significant downpours in the region until June 29.

This alert indicates the likelihood of severe weather conditions that could lead to disruptions and necessitates precautionary measures.

The IMD's forecast also includes heavy rainfall for other northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. This widespread rain activity is expected to persist over the next few days.

In Arunachal Pradesh, residents are advised to be prepared for potential flooding, landslides, and waterlogging due to the anticipated heavy rain. Authorities are urged to ensure that emergency services are on high alert and that necessary resources are in place to respond to any incidents.

The IMD stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Arunachal Pradesh until June 29, with the potential for severe weather conditions that could impact daily activities and infrastructure.”

In addition to the heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, the IMD has issued similar alerts for various regions across the country. Notably, a red alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued for Sikkim and West Bengal. An orange alert remains in effect for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The IMD's forecasts underscore the importance of preparedness and caution in the affected regions to mitigate the potential impacts of these severe weather conditions. Residents of Arunachal Pradesh are advised to stay informed about the latest weather updates and to follow any advisories or instructions issued by local authorities.

This warning follows the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into Madhya Pradesh, the North Arabian Sea, additional regions of Gujarat State, South-east Rajasthan, and southern West Uttar Pradesh. With monsoon activity intensifying, the IMD emphasizes the need for vigilance and readiness to handle adverse weather conditions.