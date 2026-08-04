IMD issues orange alert for parts of Arunachal Pradesh amid heavy rain forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days, even as the intensity of the monsoon is expected to gradually weaken later this week.

According to the IMD forecast, Papum Pare district is likely to receive very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, August 4,while East Kameng is expected to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms. Several other districts have been placed under a yellow watch, indicating the possibility of adverse weather conditions, while a few districts remain under an orange alert, urging residents to stay prepared.

The weather department said rainfall activity is likely to ease on Wednesday, August 5, with yellow watches continuing for districts including Papum Pare, while no major warnings have been issued for large parts of the state.

The forecast comes as Arunachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of floods and landslides triggered by the monsoon. According to official figures, seven people have lost their lives, while 1,55,850 people have been affected across the state. The monsoon has impacted 674 villages across 382 circles in 28 districts.

The IMD has indicated that weather conditions are expected to improve significantly from Thursday, with no warnings issued for most parts of the state. Only a few western districts are likely to remain under a yellow watch due to the possibility of isolated spells of rain. The outlook for Friday is also favourable, with limited rainfall activity expected across the state.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Department has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone, waterlogged and landslide-prone areas during the period of heavy rainfall. Commuters have been urged to check road conditions before setting out and avoid crossing flooded roads, underpasses or fast-flowing streams.

The department has also advised people to stay away from riverbanks and unstable structures during heavy rain, secure loose outdoor objects, keep emergency supplies ready, and ensure mobile phones remain fully charged. Farmers have been urged to protect standing crops, harvested produce, livestock and farm equipment from heavy rain and waterlogging.