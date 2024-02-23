The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a rainfall warning for multiple states with a forecast for the upcoming days. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are predicted to experience rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. The IMD also forecasts rainfall over the western Himalayan region until February 27.

According to the weather department, a new western disturbance is expected to impact the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 24. As a result, scattered to light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are anticipated over the Western Himalayan Region from February 24 to 27.

The Meteorological (MeT) office in Himachal Pradesh has forecast rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28, along with rains in isolated areas in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27.

In northeast India, isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected over Arunachal Pradesh on February 22nd and 23rd.

Additionally, the IMD has indicated that light to moderate rainfall, snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on February 22 and 23.

According to IMD, the reason for this is that high-speed jet stream winds, reaching up to 165 knots, are prevailing over northeastern India at an altitude of 12.6 km above mean sea level. Additionally, there is a high likelihood of moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal over Northeast India in the next 24 hours.