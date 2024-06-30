The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Arunachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall expected across the state today. This alert highlights the potential for severe weather conditions that may cause disruptions.

In addition to Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued warnings for these states, urging residents to take precautions and stay updated on weather conditions.

Elsewhere in India, states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Goa, and Maharashtra are also predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into Uttar Pradesh, bringing much-needed relief to the region. Despite the widespread rainfall, the IMD reports that maximum temperatures across most of the country are unlikely to change significantly, maintaining the current heat levels.