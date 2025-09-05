IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Arunachal, issues yellow watch

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 5 forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to September 9, with isolated thunderstorms expected across the state.

According to the district-wise forecast, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely on Saturday, particularly affecting West Kameng, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, and parts of Lohit and Namsai. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may also occur at isolated locations.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify on September 7, with widespread showers predicted in western and central districts, including East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley. These areas have been placed under a ‘Yellow Watch’, with residents advised to stay updated on changing weather conditions.

The trend is likely to continue on September 8, when heavy rain and thunderstorms may affect Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, and Longding. By September 9, rainfall is expected to persist with slightly reduced intensity, though East Kameng, Longding, and Tirap will remain under advisories.

Officials warned that the heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and road blockages in vulnerable hilly areas. Residents in landslide-prone zones have been urged to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by district administrations.