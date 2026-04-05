IMD warns of stormy week ahead as heavy rain hits Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, with precipitation ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm.

The weather agency has now flagged a fresh spell of intense weather activity across the country, driven by incoming western disturbances expected to impact northwest India in the coming days. Peak activity is likely on April 7 and 8, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast over the Kashmir Valley.

In the Northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is expected over the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on multiple days this week.

Southern states such as Kerala, Karnataka, and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, with thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

Meanwhile, parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to see unstable weather conditions with rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for several regions, warning of hailstorms, lightning, and wind speeds reaching 60–70 kmph in the next 24 hours.

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as changing weather patterns could impact daily life, travel, and agricultural activities across multiple states.