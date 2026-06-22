IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain across Arunachal this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall across several districts of Arunachal Pradesh over the coming days, prompting authorities and residents to remain alert.

According to a district-wise weather warning issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are very likely at isolated places in West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts on Tuesday.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning in several other districts, including East Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Changlang, Tirap and Longding.

On Wednesday, weather conditions are expected to remain unstable across many parts of the state. Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated locations in West Kameng, Papum Pare, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Upper Siang districts, while thunderstorm activity is expected in several other districts.

The forecast for Thursday indicates thunderstorms and lightning across much of Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy rain likely in Tirap, Longding, Changlang, East Siang, West Kameng and Papum Pare districts. However, no weather warning has been issued for Tawang, Shi-Yomi, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri districts.

On Friday, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue in many areas, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts.

A similar weather pattern is forecast for Saturday, when thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall may occur in West Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts. Several other districts are also likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning.

For Monday, the IMD had already issued an alert for thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Namsai districts. Thunderstorm activity is also expected in many other parts of the state, while no warning has been issued for Tawang and Shi-Yomi districts.

The weather department has advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and low-lying areas, to remain cautious during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity. Authorities are also monitoring the situation closely as the monsoon intensifies across the northeastern region.

