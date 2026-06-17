India has emerged stronger and more secure under Modi: Arunachal Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday, June 17, said India has emerged as a stronger and more secure nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing advances in defence preparedness, indigenous manufacturing and national security over the past 12 years.

In a post on social media platform X, Mein said the country had made significant progress in strengthening its defence capabilities and safeguarding national interests through sustained efforts to modernise the armed forces and promote self-reliance in defence production.

He said India's defence ecosystem had undergone a transformational change, with notable achievements across the air, land and maritime domains.

"Over the past 12 years, India has made remarkable strides in strengthening its defence capabilities and safeguarding national interests," Mein said.

Highlighting key achievements of the Modi government in the defence sector, the Deputy Chief Minister said India's defence exports had increased 56-fold during the period, while the defence budget had more than tripled.

He also noted that defence equipment manufactured in India is now being exported to over 80 countries, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in the sector.

Among the major milestones cited by Mein were the successful testing of the Agni-V missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) capability and the commissioning of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier.

Referring to recent security operations, he said Operation Sindoor had neutralised 100 terrorists and added that substantial progress had been made in tackling left-wing extremism.

Mein said the achievements demonstrated India's growing self-reliance, technological innovation and commitment to strengthening national security.