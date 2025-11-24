India issues strong demarche to China after Arunachal woman harassed at Shanghai Airport

India has issued a strong demarche to China—both in Beijing and New Delhi—after an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Wangjom Thongdok, was subjected to harassment by Chinese immigration officials at Shanghai Pudong Airport, as per ANI.

Sources speaking to ANI said that India conveyed its deep concern and objection to Chinese authorities over the treatment of the passenger, stressing that she was detained on “ludicrous and unacceptable grounds.” The Government of India firmly reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and residents of the state are fully entitled to hold and travel on Indian passports.

India’s Consulate in Shanghai immediately intervened in the matter, extending assistance to the stranded traveller and raising the issue with local authorities. The intervention eventually ensured her release after an ordeal that lasted nearly 18 hours.

In its communication, India also emphasised that the conduct of Chinese officials was in violation of international norms, particularly the Chicago and Montreal Conventions governing civil aviation and the treatment of passengers.

Thongdok later recounted that Chinese immigration officers repeatedly mocked and questioned her Indian citizenship, leading to prolonged distress until Indian mission officials from Shanghai and Beijing facilitated her safe passage.

The incident has added to ongoing diplomatic sensitivities, with India making it clear that such actions are unacceptable and contrary to established international aviation protocols.