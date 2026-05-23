India Meteorological Department issues heavy rainfall alert for Arunachal Pradesh

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across Arunachal Pradesh from May 24, warning residents to remain prepared for adverse weather conditions over the next five days.

According to the district-wise warning map issued by the Meteorological Centre Itanagar, the weather system is expected to intensify on May 24, particularly over the central and eastern districts of the state.

Upper Siang, Siang and parts of West Siang have been placed under an orange alert, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

A yellow alert has been issued for adjoining districts including Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Subansiri, signalling the possibility of adverse weather conditions.

The forecast also predicts widespread thunderstorm activity across several western and southern districts such as Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang, Lower Siang, Leparada, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey.

While light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, isolated areas may witness intense spells of rain accompanied by lightning activity.

The weather is expected to improve gradually from Monday onward, though intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue in several parts of the state. On May 25 and 26, most districts are expected to remain under yellow alert for moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

By May 27, weather conditions are likely to stabilise across most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, with only isolated areas expected to receive light rain and thunderstorms.

The IMD has advised residents, particularly those living in vulnerable and low-lying regions, to stay alert due to the possibility of waterlogging, landslides, flash floods and disruption in road connectivity during the period of heavy rainfall.

Authorities in districts placed under orange alert have also been asked to remain prepared for emergency response and disaster management measures.