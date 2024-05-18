India needs new border agreements with China, says Arunachal Pradesh Governor
Lt-General KT Parnaik, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, stated that India requires new border agreements with China to counter Chinese dynastic claims with Indian civilisational counter-claims. He also highlighted the issue of 'no use of weapons' along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
- • Arunachal Pradesh Governor calls for new border agreements with China
- • Current agreements primarily benefit the PLA, leaving India to defend an undefined line
- • Frequent violations by the PLA necessitate a firm sense of reciprocity and leverage
Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt-General KT Parnaik (retd) said that India needs a new set of border agreements and protocols for China on May 17.
He said that this can be implemented with clarity and also “create arguments to dispel Chinese dynastic claims with our civilisational counter-claims”.
According to him, India has a peculiar situation with (existing) agreements and protocols mainly framed to suit the PLA, with no settlement of boundary cartographic invasions and an invisible non-designated line to defend.
He further said that with ‘no use of weapons’, the country is disadvantaged along the LAC. Frequent PLA intrusions violating the agreements is a critical and sensitive issue that needs a firm sense of reciprocity and leverage, whether (through) a ‘Quad’ as part of diplomatic/strategic partnership or a tactical 'QPQ'.
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