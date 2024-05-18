Arunachal Pradesh governor Lt-General KT Parnaik (retd) said that India needs a new set of border agreements and protocols for China on May 17.

He said that this can be implemented with clarity and also “create arguments to dispel Chinese dynastic claims with our civilisational counter-claims”.

According to him, India has a peculiar situation with (existing) agreements and protocols mainly framed to suit the PLA, with no settlement of boundary cartographic invasions and an invisible non-designated line to defend.

He further said that with ‘no use of weapons’, the country is disadvantaged along the LAC. Frequent PLA intrusions violating the agreements is a critical and sensitive issue that needs a firm sense of reciprocity and leverage, whether (through) a ‘Quad’ as part of diplomatic/strategic partnership or a tactical 'QPQ'.