India Post to deploy drones for mail delivery across remote areas of Assam and Himachal Pradesh

In a major push towards technology-driven postal services, India Post has partnered with drone logistics company Skye Air Mobility to transport mail bags across remote and difficult terrains in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

Under the agreement, drones will be used to carry Branch Office mail bags between Account Offices and Branch Post Offices, creating what the company describes as India’s largest postal drone network covering 150 routes.

The initiative will connect 110 locations in Himachal Pradesh and 40 locations in Assam, helping overcome last-mile delivery challenges in regions often affected by difficult terrain, seasonal floods and limited transport connectivity.

According to Skye Air Mobility, the drones can carry payloads of up to 10 kilograms and operate on routes ranging from 5 kilometres to over 80 kilometres. The drones are equipped with an artificial intelligence-based autonomous navigation system capable of adjusting flight paths according to terrain and weather conditions.

The service is expected to improve the delivery of mail, pension-related documents, government notices, medicines and other essential services, particularly in remote areas where road connectivity is frequently disrupted by floods or snowfall.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said the drone-based mail and parcel delivery service would significantly reduce delivery times. He noted that on the Mandi-Rehardhar route in Himachal Pradesh, a journey that previously took several hours can now be completed in just seven minutes while enabling real-time tracking.

Skye Air Mobility Founder and CEO Ankit Kumar said the partnership aims to strengthen connectivity and ensure reliable access to essential services in regions where conventional logistics solutions face challenges.

The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of making the country a global drone hub by 2030 and builds on successful drone delivery trials previously conducted by India Post in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.