India rejects China’s ‘fictitious’ renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh

India has categorically rejected China’s latest attempt to assign what it described as “fictitious names” to locations within the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such actions cannot change the ground reality.

Responding to media queries, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated that India firmly opposes any efforts by China to introduce false claims over Indian territory.

“India categorically rejects any mischievous attempts by the Chinese side to assign fictitious names to places which form part of the territory of India. Such attempts by China at introducing false claims and manufacturing baseless narratives cannot alter the undeniable reality that these places and territories, including Arunachal Pradesh, were, are, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” Jaiswal said.

He further noted that such actions by China undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at stabilising and normalising bilateral relations between the two countries. “These actions by the Chinese side detract from ongoing efforts to stabilise and normalise India-China bilateral ties. China should refrain from actions which inject negativity into relations and undermine efforts to create better understanding,” he added.

China has, on several occasions, issued lists of renamed places in Arunachal Pradesh, a state it refers to as “Zangnan,” reiterating its territorial claims. India has consistently dismissed these moves, maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inseparable part of the country.

The latest statement from the MEA reaffirms India’s longstanding position and underscores its commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity while continuing diplomatic engagement with China.