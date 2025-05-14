India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly denounced China's repeated attempts to rename locations within Arunachal Pradesh.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

This response follows China’s continued issuance of so-called “standardised” names for places in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as “South Tibet,” a claim India firmly rejects.



Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu slams China's place renaming move, calls act 'gimmick'

Earlier in 2o24, responding to media queries regarding China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, chief minister Pema Khandu responded in a tweet saying this is another trick from China.

He stated, "another gimmick from China. Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an integral part of India..."

On the other hand Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, reiterated India's staunch rejection of such actions.

"China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. We firmly reject such attempts. Assigning invented names will not alter the reality that Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India," Jaiswal stated.