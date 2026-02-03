India–US trade deal shows growing global clout under Modi: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 3 said the India–US trade agreement marks a turning point in the country’s role in global economic decision-making, asserting that India is now negotiating from a position of confidence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Khandu said the agreement reflected the strengthening of India’s voice internationally. “The successful US-India trade agreement reflects the growing strength of India’s voice on the global stage under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” he wrote.

He described the deal as going beyond commerce, calling it a marker of trust and strategic alignment between the two countries. “This deal is not just about trade, it is about trust, strategic partnership, and India securing its rightful place in the world economy,” Khandu said.

According to the chief minister, the agreement is expected to improve market access for Indian businesses, create stronger opportunities for exporters, enhance investor confidence and deepen economic ties between India and the United States.

Khandu said the outcome highlighted decisive leadership and a clear focus on growth, employment and global competitiveness. “India today is not just participating in global decisions; it is shaping them. That is the Modi era,” he remarked.

In another social media post, he pointed to improved access for Indian goods in the US market, noting that Indian exports face tariffs of around 18 per cent, lower than those imposed on several competing economies. “With tariffs at 18 per cent, lower than many competing economies, Indian exporters gain a meaningful edge,” he said, adding that the advantage would support jobs, boost exports and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains.

Khandu said the agreement reflected a firm negotiating approach, noting that even US President Donald Trump had acknowledged Prime Minister Modi’s tough stance at the negotiating table. “This is a sign that India was neither pressured nor hurried into an uneven deal,” he said.

Emphasising the approach adopted during negotiations, the chief minister said, “India chose endurance over easy compromise. National interest came first, domestic sectors were safeguarded, and global market access was secured on balanced terms.”

He added that the agreement reinforced India’s image as a confident and mature economic power. “It reflects a nation that negotiates with clarity, strength, and long-term vision,” he said.

The India–US trade agreement was finalised after prolonged negotiations aimed at expanding bilateral trade, easing market access and strengthening long-term economic cooperation. Khandu said the deal aligns with India’s broader strategy of linking economic growth with strategic partnerships, positioning the country as a reliable and decisive player in the global economic order.