Indian army and Arunachal's Galo Welfare Society finalise plan for historic Topo Gonov pilgrimage

The Indian Army and the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) have finalised a comprehensive roadmap for a historic community pilgrimage to Topo Gonov, a sacred high-altitude site located at approximately 2,900 metres, marking a significant collaboration aimed at preserving indigenous heritage and spiritual traditions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The blueprint was finalised following an extensive coordination meeting held in Manigong, during which logistical, safety and cultural aspects of the pilgrimage were discussed in detail. The expedition is scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 24, 2026, and is being described as a landmark initiative blending heritage conservation, faith and frontier cooperation.

During the meeting, leaders of the Galo Welfare Society elaborated on the deep historical importance of Topo Gonov, describing it as a crucial ancestral landmark that has long symbolised the resilience, identity and continuity of the Galo community. Tribal elders underscored the role of the site in shaping collective memory and traditional narratives passed down through generations.

The spiritual dimension of the pilgrimage was highlighted by a revered local priest, who spoke on the sanctity of Topo Gonov as a revered centre for prayer and traditional rituals. He noted that the pilgrimage aims to reconnect the community with a sacred spiritual axis that has remained geographically inaccessible for decades due to its challenging terrain and high altitude.

Responding to these cultural and spiritual insights, the Indian Army reaffirmed its institutional commitment to ensuring the pilgrimage is conducted with the highest standards of safety, dignity and logistical efficiency. Given the demanding nature of the 2,900-metre ascent, specialised high-altitude safety protocols and movement plans have been integrated into the operational framework.

The Army has assured comprehensive logistical and security support for the entire delegation, ensuring a safe and seamless journey for all participants, including tribal elders and women representatives. Officials stated that the initiative reflects the Army’s continued engagement with local communities and its role in facilitating cultural preservation alongside national security responsibilities.