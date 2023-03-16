An Indian army chopper allegedly crashed in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 16.

An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15 AM on 16 March 23.

It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched.

More details will be shared soon.