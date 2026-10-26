The Indian Army has debunked a digitally altered video circulating on social media that falsely attributes remarks to senior Army officer Lt Gen Girish Kalia, claiming that China has taken control of three areas in Arunachal Pradesh and that Indian troops have been denied essential supplies.

In a fact-check post, the Indian Army said the video contained fabricated remarks and attempted to portray them as a leaked admission by a senior military officer. It clarified that the footage had been digitally manipulated using synthetic-generated information to falsely attribute statements to Lt Gen Kalia.

The misleading video claims that China has taken control of Asaphila, Longju and Taksing Circle in Arunachal Pradesh. It also alleges that the Indian Army has been denied essential supplies.

Rejecting these claims, the Army said the original footage was from a press briefing delivered by then General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 28 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 27, 2023.

According to the Army, the briefing focused on infiltration attempts across the Line of Control (LoC) and had no connection with the claims being circulated about Arunachal Pradesh.

During the original briefing, Maj Gen Kalia had reported that security forces had foiled 10 infiltration attempts, eliminated 27 terrorists and recovered warlike stores and narcotics.

The Army clarified that the officer had made no statements about Chinese control over any of the areas mentioned in the viral video or about the denial of essential supplies to Indian troops.

The fact-check highlights how digitally manipulated footage of genuine military briefings can be used to spread misinformation by attributing fabricated statements to serving or former military officers.

The Army's clarification comes amid the circulation of unverified claims concerning India's territorial security and military preparedness. It urged the public to distinguish authentic military communications from manipulated content circulated on social media.