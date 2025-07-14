Indian army dedicates open gym to Arunachal's Namsing Village under Operation Sadbhavna

Indian Army inaugurated a fully equipped Open Gym in Namsing village, under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of Operation Sadbhavna (Goodwill).

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of retired IAF Group Captain Mohonto Pangging Pao, a native of Namsing, alongside village Gaon Burahs, elders, students, and members of the local community. Senior Army officials also attended the event, which symbolized the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering development in remote areas.

The project, constructed under the umbrella of Operation Sadbhavna, was formally handed over to the village authorities. Launched in 1998, the operation focuses on peace-building and developmental initiatives across regions affected by conflict, particularly Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Its scope includes infrastructure enhancement, educational support, healthcare, and livelihood empowerment.

The Open Gym is seen as a critical addition to Namsing’s rural infrastructure. It is aimed at encouraging physical fitness among both youth and adults, while serving as a platform for community bonding and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

In addition to the gym’s inauguration, a tree plantation drive was organized, drawing enthusiastic participation from students, villagers, and Army personnel. The initiative highlighted a collective commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Local residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for its continued engagement through previous efforts like medical camps, educational support, and civic infrastructure development, which have markedly improved the village’s quality of life.

The Indian Army reiterated its unwavering commitment to the people of Namsing, affirming that such initiatives aim to build a stronger, healthier, and more united nation through close collaboration with local communities.