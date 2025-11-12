Indian Army demonstrates advanced jungle medical response during intensive field exercise in Arunachal

The Indian Army recently conducted an intensive field exercise in the dense jungles of Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating its advanced medical preparedness and rapid response capability in extreme operational environments.

The exercise simulated a real-time emergency scenario requiring the swift establishment of a self-sustained field medical post in remote and challenging terrain. Army medical teams maneuvered through steep gradients, thick vegetation, and harsh conditions to set up a fully operational medical facility capable of life-saving interventions and casualty stabilization in isolated locations with limited evacuation routes.

The exercise also included simulated trauma management drills under field constraints, focusing on advanced resuscitation, patient triage, and synchronized teamwork — all aligned with modern battlefield and disaster response protocols.

According to Army sources, the aim of the exercise was to assess and enhance operational medical readiness in high-risk zones while ensuring sustained healthcare delivery in austere environments.

The initiative highlights the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian response and resilience, reaffirming its ability to provide critical medical support under any circumstance. It stands as a testament to the professionalism, adaptability, and dedication of Army medical personnel who embody the spirit of the force’s enduring motto, “Forever in the Line of Duty.”