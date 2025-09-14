Indian Army demonstrates combat prowess in ‘Dibang Shakti’ exercise

The Indian Army’s Spear Corps has successfully conducted a high-intensity exercise, ‘Dibang Shakti’, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, showcasing its combat readiness and ability to counter unconventional threats along India’s eastern borders.

According to an official statement from Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the exercise was held under extreme conditions, combining dense jungles, steep mountains, and harsh weather. The drill was designed to test asymmetric warfare capabilities and rapid-response readiness in difficult terrain.

During the exercise, soldiers demonstrated advanced combat skills across multiple tactical domains, including jungle warfare, survival drills, and combat free-fall operations. The manoeuvres required immense physical stamina, mental resilience, and tactical acumen as troops navigated through uncharted terrain under simulated battlefield scenarios.

‘Dibang Shakti’ also emphasized holistic combat preparedness through seamless coordination among different arms of the Army, while integrating modern technologies into operational drills. The exercise underlined the Army’s ability to swiftly adapt to evolving threats, especially in high-altitude and jungle warfare environments.

Lt Col Rawat noted that the successful completion of the exercise not only strengthened the morale and patriotic fervor of soldiers but also reaffirmed the Army’s core principle of remaining ever-prepared. He said the exercise reflects the sustained focus on innovation, adaptability, and operational excellence in safeguarding India’s sovereignty.

By validating its readiness through such rigorous field drills, the Indian Army continues to inspire public confidence and assert its commitment to defending the nation’s frontiers.