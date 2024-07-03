The Indian Army has been actively involved in extensive flood relief operations in the villages of Siboguri along the Assam-Arunachal (D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary) and Village Mer under East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh) which have been severely affected by incessant rains couple of days.



In response to the dire situation, the Indian Army has deployed multiple flood relief columns in the affected areas. The Indian Army coordinated with State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRF) and commenced relief operations in the early hours of June 29.

The flood relief columns launched coordinated relief and rescue efforts in general areas of Siboguri, Taratamak ghat, Paglam and Oriam-Ghat for over a period of 72 hours and evacuated 48 citizens, including 17 children, 20 women and 11 elderly citizens, informed the army officials.



The Indian Army also established temporary shelters, provided meals, water and medical aid to the needy. Oken Tayeng, MLA Mebo Constituency and Tayi Taggu, DC East Siang witnessed the relief operations. The Indian Army's flood relief operations in Siboguri and village Mer have been widely appreciated by the local authorities and the civilian population.



The Indian Army's efforts have been crucial in mitigating the impact of the floods and ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected population. In close coordination with the local administration and disaster response teams, the Indian Army has been working tirelessly to provide immediate assistance and support to the flood-ravaged areas.

It is important to mention here that, the present Siboguri village area claimed to be falling under the Dhemaji district of Assam but official from D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh has already claimed it as a part of the wildlife sanctuary which serves as a major wildlife corridor between D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park of Assam. The said Siboguri village is said to be recognized as a village in recent past during 2017-18 after settling there as a cattle grazers/rearers for some years. The officials from the D. Ering Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary have already recommended to the higher authorities for removal of the said village, as the village disrupts the movement of wild animals, especially to the Wild Elephants to and from D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Moreover, the sanctuary authorities have marked those flood plain areas as flood zones and are not human habitable.



The same areas were also devastated by flood during Chinese flood of the year 2000 during which cattle grazers were airlifted to Pasighat Airport before sending them back to Assam. In this connection, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Forest (Wildlife Division), Government of India has already written to Chief Wildlife Wardens of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh taking appropriate action to remove the illegal settlement in the vital wildlife corridor vide No. WL-6/45/2023-WL dt. 17/4/2023. Due to possible flood submergence and disturbances in wildlife movement, the Kobo Chapori areas under Assam in the south-west of Siboguri adjacent to the D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary has already been removed and evicted out by the Assam forest department and police.



As per the sources, the flood water level has submerged the half portion of the huts and houses in Siboguri and evacuated people are being transported and sheltered in Jonai, Assam.