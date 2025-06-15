Arunachal: Gajraj Corps holds grand ex-servicemen rally at Tenga Military Station
Indian Army's Gajraj Corps hosts rally for veterans and war widows. Over 800 attendees join the event at Tenga Military Station.
- Over 800 veterans and Veer Naris participated enthusiastically in the rally
- Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) graced the event with senior military officials
- Multiple organisations including AWPO and ECHS supported the event actively
Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), and their families, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps organised a grand Ex-Servicemen Rally at Tenga Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh on June 14.
The occasion was graced by the Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd). He was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, the GOC of the Ball of Fire Division, and several senior military and civilian dignitaries.
Over 800 veterans, Veer Naris, war widows, and their dependents enthusiastically participated in the rally. The event was actively supported by several key organisations, including:
- Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO)
- Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS)
- Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV)
- Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Jorhat
- State Rehabilitation Office
- Other departments of the state administration
During the rally, various services were provided, including grievance redressal counters, medical and blood donation camps, and cultural programmes — symbolising the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its veteran community.
This outreach initiative was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the state administration, aiming to honour the selfless service and dedication of veterans and their families, and to inspire their continued participation in nation-building.
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