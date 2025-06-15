Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the welfare of veterans, Veer Naris (war widows), and their families, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps organised a grand Ex-Servicemen Rally at Tenga Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh on June 14.

The occasion was graced by the Arunachal Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd). He was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, the GOC of the Ball of Fire Division, and several senior military and civilian dignitaries.

Over 800 veterans, Veer Naris, war widows, and their dependents enthusiastically participated in the rally. The event was actively supported by several key organisations, including:

Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO)

Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS)

Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV)

Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Jorhat

State Rehabilitation Office

Other departments of the state administration

During the rally, various services were provided, including grievance redressal counters, medical and blood donation camps, and cultural programmes — symbolising the enduring bond between the Indian Army and its veteran community.

This outreach initiative was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the state administration, aiming to honour the selfless service and dedication of veterans and their families, and to inspire their continued participation in nation-building.