Arunachal Pradesh announces 2026 state awards, honours 27 for service and bravery

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps spearheaded a Tiranga March in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh's Chuna at an altitude of 14,000 feet to mark India’s 79th Independence Day, blending patriotism with teamwork.

In a unique initiative, 160 Gorkha troops and attached personnel, along with 25 ITBP members, carried a 100-metre-long National Flag through the lush Himalayan grasslands. They were joined by approximately 150 local villagers, including toddlers and children from Mago and Chuna villages, marching shoulder-to-shoulder and turning the landscape into a vibrant sea of saffron, white, and green.

The Civil Administration, under Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, coordinated the participation of local villagers, while 23 students and a teacher from the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi, also joined the march, seeking to reconnect with their patriotic roots.

Following the march, all participants took part in a ‘No Plastic Zone’ cleanliness drive, removing waste from the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and reinforcing environmental awareness alongside patriotic fervour.

The sweeping tricolour across the towering peaks symbolised unity: soldiers securing the frontier, villagers safeguarding traditions, and administrators championing sustainability. The event highlighted the message of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” emphasising that the future of the nation rests on every citizen’s shoulders.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the effort, calling it the “true spirit of India at its peaks,” as the tricolour transformed the remote border region into a vibrant scene of national pride and environmental commitment. Every household in Mago and Chuna proudly hoisted the National Flag, making the celebration a powerful reminder that freedom is a shared responsibility and a cause for collective celebration.