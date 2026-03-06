Indian Army helps contain major fire in Sigar village in Arunachal

Personnel of the Indian Army assisted in containing a major fire that broke out in Sigar village in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, March 6.

Troops stationed at the Sigar Military Station rushed to the spot immediately after noticing the blaze and joined local residents in efforts to bring the fire under control. Acting swiftly, the soldiers worked alongside villagers using available resources to prevent the flames from spreading further.

Their prompt response and coordinated action helped avert a larger disaster and significantly minimised damage in the area.

The incident once again highlighted the close bond between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh, where security forces often extend assistance to local communities during emergencies.

Officials said the Army remains committed to supporting and ensuring the safety and well-being of people living in remote and border areas, upholding its ethos of service to the nation and society.