Indian Army hosts Hayuliang Volleyball League to strengthen civil-military ties

The Indian Army successfully organised the Hayuliang Volleyball League under Operation Sadbhavna in the forward border region of Anjaw district, Arunachal Pradesh, from September 22 to 26, 2025.

The inter-village tournament saw enthusiastic participation from 18 teams representing different villages in the remote region. The event reflected the growing bond of trust and goodwill between the local communities and the Army.

The high-energy final match, played between Supliyag and Nenuliang villages, drew a large gathering of villagers along with local civil dignitaries.

Organised under the close supervision of Army troops, the league not only showcased sporting talent but also served as a platform to foster peace, unity, and constructive engagement in border areas.

The initiative was part of the Army’s continued efforts to promote harmony and strengthen civil-military cooperation in Arunachal Pradesh’s frontier regions.