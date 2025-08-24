Indian Army inaugurates cafe in Mayudia, strengthening civil-military bonds in Arunachal

In a significant step towards strengthening civil-military ties and boosting community development, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Dao Division today inaugurated the Mayudia Cafe at the scenic Mayudia Pass. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Fwwrman Brahma, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dibang Valley, enthusiastic locals, and personnel of the Spear Corps.



Perched amidst the stunning Himalayan ranges, Mayudia Pass has long been admired for its natural beauty and strategic importance. However, the absence of even a basic food outlet had been a longstanding gap for locals and travelers along this crucial route. The opening of Mayudia Cafe now fills that void, offering a vibrant space to relax, socialize, and celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s unique culture.



More than just a refreshment stop, the cafe reflects the Indian Army’s enduring commitment to grassroots development and its efforts to uplift remote communities. It will not only provide much-needed services to tourists but also promote local flavors and entrepreneurship, symbolizing harmony and progress.



Speaking at the event, the GOC of the Dao Division emphasized that the cafe is “not merely a place to rest, but a symbol of hope, opportunity, and friendship.” Echoing this sentiment, Fwwrman Brahma lauded the Army’s initiative, noting that such efforts help bridge civil-military gaps while creating sustainable opportunities for the region.



The inauguration of Mayudia Cafe stands as a landmark moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh — a testimony to the spirit of unity and the shared vision of “Together We Thrive.”