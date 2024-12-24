Jeep India, in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, carried out an expedition across Arunachal Pradesh, travelling through areas like Bumla Pass, Lungro La, and Shungatser Lake. The journey highlighted the region’s rugged terrain and its importance to India’s security.

A significant moment of the trip was a visit to the Tawang War Memorial, where the team paid tribute to the soldiers who fought and sacrificed for the nation. This visit emphasised the region's historical and strategic significance.

The expedition also aimed to bring attention to the potential of Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for eco-tourism and adventure travel. Jeep India’s #LegendaryJeepTrails campaign focused on showcasing the state’s natural landscapes while encouraging sustainable tourism and building stronger ties between civilians and the Indian Army.