Indian Army launches major search and rescue in Arunachal’s higher reaches after fatal truck fall

A large-scale search and rescue mission intensified on December 11 after the Indian Army located the wreckage of a truck that plunged off a cliff along the Hayuliang–Chaglagam road, leaving at least 18 people feared dead.

The operation escalated after a lone survivor reached the Chipra GREF Camp late on December 10 and reported that a truck carrying 22 workers from Tinsukia had fallen into a deep gorge on the night of December 8. The accident occurred roughly 12 km before Chaglagam in remote terrain with little connectivity. No information had reached local authorities, contractors or civil representatives until the survivor came forward.

Spear Corps deployed multiple rescue columns, medical teams, GREF staff, local police, NDRF personnel and the ADC Hayuliang early on December 11. After four hours of searching and rope descent, teams spotted the vehicle at 1155 hours, lodged about 200 metres below the road in a heavily forested re-entrant — a location hidden from both aerial and roadside view.

Eighteen bodies were visible at the site, and recovery efforts are underway using belay ropes. ADC Hayuliang has alerted SP Anjaw, who has arrived on scene, while the District Medical Officer is moving to coordinate the evacuation of the injured and the deceased. SDRF teams requisitioned by the Deputy Commissioner are also heading to the area.

Authorities have begun questioning the sub-contractor linked to the Zila Parishad Member, Chaglagam, to confirm the identities and exact number of workers involved.

Despite difficult terrain, poor visibility and the delayed flow of information, the Army and civil agencies state that all possible resources are being committed to locate the remaining individuals and deliver immediate assistance.