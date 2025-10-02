Indian Army leads tree plantation drive in Digboi to mark Gandhi Jayanti

To commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), organized a large-scale Community Tree Plantation Drive in Digboi, Tinsukia, on Thursday., October 2.





The initiative, themed “Green Digboi, Clean Digboi”, sought to expand the town’s green cover, combat climate change, and foster environmental consciousness among the youth and local residents. The plantation drive was also a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of sustainable living and community service.

A representative of the Army highlighted the importance of such drives, stating, “This initiative is a step towards ensuring a sustainable environment for future generations. By engaging NSS and NCC cadets, we are instilling responsibility and discipline in young leaders with regard to environmental conservation.”

Students from several educational institutions in Digboi participated enthusiastically, planting a variety of saplings. Their involvement not only showcased their commitment to ecological balance but also reinforced the significance of youth-led initiatives in safeguarding the environment.

Both the NSS and NCC, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Defence respectively, are known for nurturing leadership qualities, discipline, and a spirit of service among students. Their collaboration with the Indian Army in this drive reflects a strong commitment to social and environmental causes in the region.